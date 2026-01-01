Building the Grid of Tomorrow:

Digital Substations and Hybrid Power at Data Centers

As data centers scale to meet AI and cloud demand, onsite power generation is becoming a foundational part of long term energy planning. Across the country, operators and utilities are confronting the same challenge: accelerating load growth against interconnection timelines that often extend beyond business needs. This is driving a shift toward more localized, digitally coordinated power architectures.

Digital substations are emerging as a key enabler. Their ability to streamline protection, control, and real time visibility allows operators to integrate onsite generation with greater efficiency and responsiveness. Combined with modern, high efficiency distribution systems, data centers can manage hybrid power portfolios while reducing energy losses and improving operational agility.

This evolution is also reshaping utility relationships. With more intelligent substations and distribution networks, data centers can serve as flexible, grid supportive assets—helping manage peaks, improve stability, and enable phased power delivery. The industry is now aligned around a common goal: reliable, efficient, and future-ready power infrastructure.

Let’s work across the sector—operators, utilities, engineers, and technology partners—to align and co-develop the power infrastructure the future will demand.

At ABB, we’re excited to partner with you on this journey. We’re investing in our people, portfolio, and production to help build the world’s most advanced data centers—together.